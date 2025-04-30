MSU Students gets resources on-campus before finals week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As the school year wraps up, college students are closing the semester with final exams on their agenda.

MSU hosted its annual PAWs before finals event on the drill field.

This allowed students to take a break before the wave of exam week to debrief, relax, and have fun.

Pets were able to roam around campus with students.

There were free snacks, drinks, and resources for students to de-stress.

Those involved said events like this are important to recharge and finish the semester strong.

“Of course, you know, being located right here on campus, we have kind of a special interest in supporting the Mississippi State community,” Ryan Harra said. “Given how stressful finals can be for students, we wanted to make sure they know they have a whole lot of resources here on campus, the Counseling Center, and stuff like that. But, we are also an additional resource that has no cost barrier and no limit on sessions that we are able to provide.”

The event was hosted by the Office of Parent and Family Services.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.