MSU students killed in DeSoto County crash identified

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Mississippi State students have died and one critically was injured following a one-car crash Sunday night in DeSoto County.

According to CBS affiliate WREG, the Sheriff’s Department reported the crash happened on Getwell Road near Gray’s Creek.

Michael Taylor and Christian Compton died at the scene. A passenger in the car, Sloan McClatchy was take to a Memphis hospital by helicopter.

Police say the car struck a tree.

MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum released the following statement:

“We were stunned after learning of this tragedy and deeply mourn the loss of these fine members of our MSU family. Our prayers remain with the families and friends of the three young people involved in this horrific accident. Any time MSU students lose their lives, the entire institution is diminished.”

The accident remained under investigation.