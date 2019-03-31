MSU students volunteer at animal shelter for Big Event

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Some MSU students taking part in the Big Event headed to West Point to volunteer at the West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter.

They walked their furry friends and and even gave some of them a bath.

Morgan Stephens, a senior MSU business major, is one of many taking time from her weekend to volunteer.

“I think because there are so many animals here and you know they get love and attention from people here but you know it’s really nice for them to just have a day to have so many people come out and just to pet them and play with them and just them so love so what’s we’re doing today,” said Stephens.

There were about 35 MSU students, parents and others visiting and volunteering at the animal shelter.