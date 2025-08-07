MSU surpasses $260 million raised in FY25, endowment passes $1 billion

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to MSU Press Release, the Mississippi State University Foundation set a new record for fundraising in fiscal year 2025, exceeding $260 million and growing the size of its total endowment beyond $1 billion. The achievement pushed its total assets beyond $1 billion as well. This is the second year for the foundation to exceed a quarter billion dollars raised.

“Achieving this level of unprecedented success reflects the generous spirit of countless Mississippi State University friends, alumni, and partners. Words alone cannot express the deep appreciation I have for their meaningful investments in our students and the transformative work we are doing to serve our state and nation,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “We are blessed to have these resources and are committed to being good stewards of these gifts as we pursue life-changing research, meet critical needs, and prepare students to be leaders.”

The fundraising period, fiscal year 2025, ended June 30.

“This not only showcases our donors’ generosity, it exemplifies our community’s dedication to the growth of our university and to the prosperity of our academic reputation,” said John Rush, president and CEO of the MSU Foundation. “It underscores the MSU family’s belief in the character, value, and potential of everything we do. We are all proud of the quality of education being delivered and the irreplaceable value of the research being achieved. The endowments also drive physical improvements to the campus that add value to the students’ college experience.”

Currently, the MSU Foundation maintains 6,205 awards from private scholarships. It has established 110 endowed professorships and department chairs as well.

“These endowments are a key tool for attracting and retaining top talent, providing competitive salaries and resources for the faculty, as well as significant scholarship funding for students,” Rush said.

