Mississippi State’s Office of Survivor Support working to help more victims of sexual assault

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office recently honored the director of Mississippi State’s Office of Survivor Support for her work providing help for victims of sexual assault.

Dr. Yvett Roby received the Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Award in April. The school made her the director of the Office of Survivor Support in 2020 after she spent some time working for Mississippi State’s Student Counseling Services in a similar capacity.

“Because they’ve had so much taken from them, I’ve found that the more empowering I am, the easier it is for students to want the services,” she says.

Dr. Roby says her goal is to come alongside students and help them transition from victim to survivor.

“One in five women will experience attempted or completed sexual assault during their college experience,” she says. “(So will) one in 13 men and 23.1% of those who identify as LGBTQ plus.”

Mississippi State is one of the first colleges in the state with a dedicated office for helping victims of sexual assault separate from the school counseling center. The Office of Survivor Support offers a wide array of services like advocacy, crisis management, and confidential individual therapy.

“(We provide) academic and housing accommodations, we’ll assist with court and medical advocacy, as well as referrals for psychological services as needed,” Dr. Roby says.

Dr. Roby says it starts with making students feel as comfortable as possible.

“We create this environment with empathy, respect, that’s a non-judgmental zone and therefore, the students are more comfortable coming forth,” she says.

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, just 20 percent of female student victims ages 18-24 report crimes of sexual violence to law enforcement.

“The fear of not being believed, the fear of engaging in self-guilt or victim-blaming by others,” Dr. Roby said, listing some of the reasons.

Dr. Roby says they accompany students to the police department or courthouse, and her office works with campus police to help address campus safety issues.

Dr. Roby says that therapy is one of the most crucial steps for survivors of sexual assault.

“There’s a lot of self-guilt, a lot of doubt, that’s associated with being a victim,” she says. “Having that individual who’s non-judgmental, can provide their professional care, is extremely important during these difficult times.”

She says the Office of Survivor Support will refer students to the school’s counseling center or an outside agency but the decision to attend is ultimately up to the students.

“I’ll share with the student, ‘Hey, this time may not be appropriate for you at this moment. You may decide you’re not interested right now, but we are here,'” Dr. Roby says. “‘And when you’re ready, come back and we’ll get you connected.'”

Dr. Roby says the office has received two grants that will allow them to expand its services and hire more staff.

Those who need to contact the Office of Survivor Support can call their confidential hotline: 662-325-3333.