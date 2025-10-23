MSU to host special Howell at the Moon event

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Mississippi State’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, along with the Astronomy Club, plans to host a special event just in time for Halloween.

Tomorrow, October 24, from 7 pm to 9 pm, the annual “Howell at the Moon” will allow attendees to see the Moon, Saturn, and maybe even a glimpse of Comet Lemmon.

Dr. Claire Geneser said multiple telescopes will be set up, and the dome will be open

Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween Costumes.

“Sharing science with the community is part of what we do here at MSU. We’re very proud to share our telescopes, and we’re very proud to talk about science. If your children are interested in astronomy, please encourage them to attend this event because we want to talk to them about things that we do and the research we do at MSU. We hope this event will inspire young people to pursue the knowledge that science can give us. You know, not just astronomy, but even the physics involved with astronomy and the other sciences involved with studying the stars,” said Geneser.

This is a free event and open to the public. For more information, email msstate.astronomyclub@gmail.com.

The observatory is located at the H.H. Leveck Animal Research Center.

To reach the facility, take Blackjack Road to the intersection of Stone Blvd., then turn south onto Hail State Blvd. and continue for two miles.

Clouds or rain could cancel the viewing.

