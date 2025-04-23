MSU to host Veterans Resource Fair in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Current and former military servicemembers will have a wide range of resources all in one place during a veteran’s fair this weekend.

The GV Sonny Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans is sponsoring the Veterans Resource Fair. The event takes place this Saturday, April 26, and will feature more than twenty vendors.

Eddie Scales is with the Center and said the goal is simple: to connect veterans and their family members with available services, but oftentimes can be tough to navigate.

“I hope the takeaway is that veterans find valuable resources they can actually use. Not just a place to go to see things, but also benefits they can use. For instance, the home purchase board will be there. The Veterans Administration out of Jackson should be there, and they work with claims. So, if there is a veteran who needs help with a claim, purchasing a home, or financial help, we should have those resources there,” said Eddie.

The veteran’s resource fair is this Saturday, from 8 am until 3 pm, at the Bost Extension Center on the MSU Campus.

