MSU ultimate frisbee hosts tournament makes school history

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – While it is Super Bowl weekend, a new and big sporting event is flying into the Golden Triangle.

MSU’s ultimate Frisbee men’s team named the Darkhorse hosted one of the biggest events in school history.

The tournament is free to attend and will have their championship bracket happening tomorrow at the Columbus Sports Complex.

This is the most expansive tournament the MSU team has hosted ever.

“Part of the reason we were able to get a lot of these schools from 7-8 hours away, making these drives because people just love the opportunity to come and play,” Gideon Miller said. “I’m thrilled to be able to host that.”

Darkhorse has been a part of MSU’s club sports for many years and has hosted ultimate frisbee tournaments for over a decade.

But this year the team is involved and had the largest number of players.

The team is hosting the most expansive tournament for colleges as far as Missouri, Arkansas, and South Carolina.

Those college teams were able to compete in the two-day tournament at the Columbus Sports Complex.

Players said it was satisfying to express their love for the sport at the tournament.

“It’s such a fun experience to have an immediate group of friends that you get to go out and do stuff with, to play some fun sports,” Mikey Preisack said. “It’s a great sense of commodity being able to come out here with some of your best friends and have a good-spirited competition with other teams and it’s a lot of fun.”

Ultimate frisbee is one of the ways many college students compete against each other and build lifelong connections.

“It’s an easy sport to learn and a lot of the guys who play who have been playing for a long time are always happy to help you and teach you even if you are confused,” Joshua Hamann said. “I know I’ve been in those moments and even if they are on the other team I mean all these guys are good competition and always ready to help you out so don’t be scared to come out even if you don’t know what you are doing. I mean it’s a lot of fun.”

While there are schools that have had an ultimate frisbee team for years, there are some that recently reached enough players to compete in the tournament.

“I had no idea what it was. Kind of had no clue what was happening for the first couple of years I played,” Callie Fulghum said. “Then, I really go into it and right now I’m the president for the Tech team and it’s been really fun to grow this team. When we started it was like four people and now we have fourteen people so really good.”

The winner of the tournament will receive a prize of $500.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.