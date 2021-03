STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University will continue to require students and staff to wear masks on campus.

In a press release today, the University said it will continue to maintain its COVID-19 protocols.

Governor Tate Reeves ended the executive order that put mask mandates in place across the state Tuesday.

MSU President Mark Keenum said they plan to have an in-person commencement for the spring of 2021 and in-person classes beginning Fall 2021.