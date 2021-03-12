MSU will soon be giving out a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State will soon be able to give a limited number of vaccination shots.

The university says the vaccines will be available for qualifying employees on Tuesday.

MSU will have a drive-thru site in the parking lot behind the Longest Student Health Center.

You must be 50 and older or have underlying medical conditions if you are younger.

Teachers and staff in K-12, preschool, or childcare settings may also get a vaccine, along with first responders.

The school has submitted a request for more vaccines and it requested to be able to administer the shots for students.

No word on when or if that request will be approved.

Ole Miss is providing a similar program there.