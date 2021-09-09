MSU women’s basketball player Jessika Carter is facing a simple assault charge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – MSU women’s basketball player Jessika Carter is facing a simple assault charge.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was called to an apartment complex to speak with a victim.

That person claims the senior basketball player assaulted them at a party late last month.

An affidavit was filed in Oktibbeha County Justice Court and Carter was arrested.

Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson released this statement today, “We have been made aware of this situation. We take this matter very seriously and are in the process of gathering details and additional information from the proper authorities. At this time we will have no further comment.”