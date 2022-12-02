MSU’s Egg Bowl Trophy is coming to Columbus on December 6

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Football Fans, especially MSU Bulldog Fans, listen up. Here’s your chance to see the Egg Bowl Trophy up close and personal.

The Golden Egg’s statewide tour is coming to Columbus.

Tuesday, December 6 the Egg Bowl trophy will be on display at the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Main Street in Columbus from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The public is invited to come down and see the trophy and take pictures.

MSU has the Golden Egg at least until next Thanksgiving.

