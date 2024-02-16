MSU’s first Black grads return to campus for Black Alumni Weekend

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – They made history and now they’re sharing their stories.

The first Black students to graduate from Mississippi State University were back on campus sharing firsthand accounts of their experiences on campus.

“Ring Your Bell and Tell Your Tale” is one of the events planned for Black Alumni Weekend at MSU.

The panel discussion included five graduates who were among the first Black students to earn their degrees at the university.

These pioneers said they were honored to help document this important piece of MSU’s history.

A host of other events planned for Black Alumni Weekend included a scholarship gala, sports banquet, career mixer, and a Gospel Brunch.

