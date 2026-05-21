Still expecting the rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances are not backing off. Scattered showers and storms will be possible for several more days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue through our Thursday evening. Low temperatures will remain mild, in the lower 70s. Humidity stays high.

FRIDAY: To finish off the week, there is not going to be a whole lot changing. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be possible. There will be a pick up of warm air, which will cause an atmospheric lifting motion Friday morning. This means some storms could become strong to severe. There is a Level 1 – Marginal risk already in place along the MS/AL state-line. Damaging wind and hail will be the highest concerns, if these stronger storms develop. Afternoon high temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Overnight lows will maintain near the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Bet you can’t guess it. More rain chances. Showers and storms are going to have a continued chance through the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. Night conditions staying mild and muggy, with lows in the upper 60s.