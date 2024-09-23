MSU’s Michael Van Buren to start at quarterback against No. 1 Texas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby announced Monday that true freshman Michael Van Buren will start at quarterback Saturday against No. 1 Texas.

Blake Shapen is out for the year after he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in MSU’s loss to Florida.

Van Buren will start, but Lebby said we could expect to see redshirt freshman Chris Parson play as well. Van Buren made his debut in the Eastern Kentucky game and came in to finish the game versus Florida after Shapen’s injury. He’ll get his first collegiate start in front of 100,000 fans at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

“I think the biggest change just the experience piece of it,” Lebby said. “The experience piece of it is what matters, especially as we go on the road, playing the team that we’re playing.”