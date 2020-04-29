“Safe Start Task Force” to help decide when students will return to MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The big question for all colleges and universities right now is simple.

When will it be safe to return to campus?

Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning is designating a new “safe start task force” to answer that question.

At Mississippi State University, there are two people on the force– Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. David Shaw and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Regina Hyatt.

Dr. Hyatt said there are a number of new practices the university will be looking into when students return to campus.

“That includes a whole range of potential around physical distancing and other spread reduction techniques that we might take on as a campus, how we might facilitate testing for our students, faculty, and staff, as well as just general practices around our academic presentations of courses,” said Dr. Hyatt.

MSU’s Safe Start Task Force will meet for the first time later this week.