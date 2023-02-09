Much calmer to end the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Going through our Thursday, you would have never guessed that rain showers and storms swept across Mississippi last night. Calmer conditions will finish off the week, before more rain this weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will be falling into the upper 30s/lower 40s. The sky is going to remain mostly clear through the overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Most of the day will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The high temperatures will make their way into the lower 60s. A few more clouds will move in Friday night, with a chance of seeing some scattered showers. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is going to be filled with cloud coverage. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to middle 50s. Rain showers are expected to return Saturday afternoon and continue through the evening. Low temperatures will be in the middle 30s. Sunday is going to be much nicer. Temperatures will still be mild, in the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to return to being mostly clear and sunny. Overnight temperatures will fall close to freezing, so frost may be an issue Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Mild to warm temperatures are expected to be in the 60s to lower 70s. There are going to be multiple rounds of rain throughout the week, the first on Tuesday and the second on Thursday. The overnight temperatures will have a bit of range to them, being anywhere from the middle 30s to the lower 60s.