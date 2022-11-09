Much more pleasant

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Conditions from here on out are going to be much more comfortable and pleasant.

TONIGHT: There will be some slight building in of clouds, as Tropical Storm Nicole continues making its way towards Florida. Overnight low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: High temperatures remain in the low to middle 70s. There will be sun, but cloud coverage from the tropics will continue moving into Mississippi. Overnight low temperature will warm slightly from the night before into the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will remain (again) in the low to middle 70s, with partly cloudy skies. Tropical Storm Nicole will be making its way North in towards Georgia and the Carolinas by this point. A cold front from the NW will be moving into the Deep South on Friday too! This is going to be bringing in some cold fall-like temperatures. Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures over the weekend will take a major drop. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to middle 50s. There looks to be a quick shower to move through early Saturday morning behind the front. But from there, sky conditions are going to be sunny to mostly sunny both days. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower 30s, with a high chance for freezing.