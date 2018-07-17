Mud and Magnolia luncheon held in Belden

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Ladies from all over the northeast Mississippi descended on Belden today to be honored for their hard work.

It was the annual Mud and Magnolia influential Women’s luncheon.

Women in leadership roles were recognized and highlighted for their involvement in their communities and professions.

During today’s luncheon 20 women were recognized for outstanding work.

Starkville’s Mayor Lynn Spruill was the guest speaker and our very own Aundrea Self emceed the event.