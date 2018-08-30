Mueller Copper Tube Celebrates Expansion

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mueller Copper Tube in Fulton is expanding and looks to add hundreds to their workforce.

The company opened the new distribution facility, next to its manufacturing plant.

This helps Mueller greatly because once their products are made, all they have to do is go next door and load it up to be distributed.

Only recently did Mueller Copper Tube in Fulton celebrate 100 years of business, and they’ve seemed to keep the ball rolling with the opening of their new distribution facility.

“Anything that’s manufactured in the manufacturing center next door then will be immediately shipped,” said Governor Phil Bryant.

This is Bryant says is a new model of manufacturing, putting the distribution center next to manufacturing.

That’s exactly what Mueller plans to do with sending out their product.

“What it’s doing for us is really helping us serve our customers a lot better, better logistics, more on-time deliveries, and it reaches across the country,” said Mueller C.F.O. Jeffrey Martin. “We are distributing products from this locations not only to our distribution centers around the country but directly from customers.”

This large investment and expansion doesn’t only help Mueller, but it also helps the Fulton and Itawamba County area, as a whole.

“400 jobs will be here by 2021,” Bryant said. “It has a multiplier effect, so what happens is maybe they go buy a Toyota. Maybe they’ll go buy a home. They can afford to send their children to Itawamba Community College or any of the great universities in the northern part of this state.”

Martin said, “Itawamba County, again, has been a big part of Mueller, and the local support form the state down to the local politicians, the development council, it’s just a great place to do business.”

Of those 400 hundred to be hired, 60 have already joined the Mueller workforce.

With Mueller playing this part in employment, Governor Bryant says a multi-generational workforce will keep the plant going for years and years to come.