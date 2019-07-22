Mueller Testimony: Date, time and online live stream information
The former special counsel testifies Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees about the findings of his nearly two-year probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election
18M ago
Trump says he won’t watch Mueller testify, but he might
President Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are meeting at the White House Monday
updated 3M ago
Tlaib says “I’m not going nowhere” in response to “send her back”
“I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” Tlaib said at the NAACP Annual Convention
1H ago
GOP group shares meme calling 4 Dems the “Jihad Squad”
Faux movie poster showed the progressive lawmakers known as “the Squad,” who’ve been the target of attacks from President Trump
2H ago