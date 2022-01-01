Muggy weather continues tonight, with severe storms possible Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Our region will stay warm and muggy overnight, but prepare for a stormy Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy. A stray strong thunderstorm is possible. Overnight lows in the upper-60s. South wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before noon, then isolated thunderstorms between 12pm to 3pm, then occasional showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and possibly a tornado. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30% (before 3pm) becoming 90% during the evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 80% before 2am, then 20% after 2am. upper 60s. South wind 10-20 mph, becoming northwest.

THIS WEEKEND: Severe weather is expected across our region Saturday afternoon and evening. It is important to have a way to receive severe weather warnings throughout the day Saturday and into the overnight. All modes of severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible. One or two tornadoes may be strong during the afternoon. After 6pm, the tornado threat will begin to diminish across the region, but will not be ruled out until after the cold front moves through the area after midnight. Once again, make sure you have a reliable way to receive severe weather warnings. We will be maintaining coverage of these severe weather potential throughout the day. Once the cold front moves through, much colder air will begin to push into the region. A shortwave piece of energy in the upper atmosphere will also be crossing the region, which may help initiate a few Sunday afternoon flurries or light snow. Most locations will not receive any of this precipitation, and travel impacts are not expected as ground (and road temperatures) will remain well above freezing.