Multi-agency raid yields three drug arrests in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A multi-agency raid resulted in three Tupelo residents being arrested on a variety of drug charges.

The Tupelo Police Department SWAT Team, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Alcohol Beverage Control executed a search warrant at a home on Dixie Creek Road.

Agents and officers reportedly found felony amounts of methamphetamine, ecstasy, and acid and made three arrests.

Kelly Ballard was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of MDMA, and possession of LSD.

Her bond was set at $50,000

James Galjour was being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Galjour’s bond was set at $5,000.

And Michael Hill was charged with possession of meth, possession of MDMA, possession of LSD, and simple assault on a police officer.

Hill also had a warrant from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and MDOC.

Bond was denied for Hill who was already out on bond for a previous drug charge.

