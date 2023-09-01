Multi-county chase leads to charges for Pontotoc County man, woman

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man and woman from Pontotoc County are in jail after leading deputies on a chase that went through three counties.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said it all began Wednesday night when 30-year-old James Brandon Hurst allegedly stabbed a man.

Mask said the next morning, Hurst was accused of returning to the victim’s home and shooting at the residence.

Deputies had been looking for Hurst since the stabbing call, and when they came across him Thursday morning, they attempted a traffic stop.

Mask said Hurst led deputies on a lengthy pursuit that went from Pontotoc County through Chickasaw County and ended up in Calhoun County where Hurst stopped and surrendered.

Hurst was charged with felony fleeing, felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of assault. His bond was set at $30,000.

Mask said 30-year-old Taylor Shelton was also in the vehicle with Hurst and was accused of helping him elude authorities. She was charged with accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $10,000.

