Multi-county pursuit ends with arrest of Gulfport man in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A pursuit through six counties ends with the arrest of a Gulfport man in Carroll County.

Sheriff Clint Walker said Jayshawn Stokes was wanted for numerous felony warrants in multiple counties.

Carroll County deputies were asked to help with the chase that started in Lafayette County on Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit continued through Panola, Yalobusha, Grenada, and Montgomery counties before ending in Carroll County.

