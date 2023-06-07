Multi-million dollar investment looks to bring over 150 jobs to Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A $418 million investment will bring more than 150 jobs to Noxubee County.

Huber Engineered Woods will locate a state-of-the-art oriented strand board plant in Shuqualak.

The company will build on a 551-acre site and make specialty engineered wood panels.

Noxubee County and the Tennessee Valley Authority are providing assistance.

The Mississippi Development Authority will help with infrastructure needs and the certification of the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program.

AccelerateMS will provide workforce training.

This is Huber Engineered Woods’ largest capital investment. Construction is expected to begin soon.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter