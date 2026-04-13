Multi-state investigation leads an Arkansas man’s arrest in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A break-in attempt at a Tupelo ATM leads to a multi-state investigation and the arrest of an Arkansas man.

In March, Farmers and Merchants Bank in Tupelo reported an attempted break-in of its ATM located on West Main Street.

That investigation led Tupelo Police detectives to work with investigators in Pelham, Alabama, Dallas, Texas, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, Bentonville, and St. Francis County in Arkansas, and Booneville and Pontotoc Police here at home.

They identified Edwin Abraham Cardenas Figuera as a suspect.

He was arrested in Bentonville, Arkansas, and extradited to Tupelo, where he is being charged with Grand Larceny.

A Tupelo Municipal Court Judge denied him bond.

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