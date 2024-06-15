Multiple arrests are made in a Pickens County homicide case

Investigators obtained Capital Murder warrants for five individuals, including 2 juveniles.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Multiple arrests have been made in a Pickens County homicide case.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, May 25, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office about a possible homicide that occurred in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigators were able to identify and locate a suspect vehicle in Shelby County, Alabama.

Curtis Peebles, Jr. of Aliceville, Gregory Jones, Jr. of Livingston, Kenneth Duncan, Jr. of Aliceville, and two juveniles were taken into custody and booked into the Pickens County Jail.

