Multiple arrests are made in a Pickens County homicide case
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Multiple arrests have been made in a Pickens County homicide case.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, May 25, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office about a possible homicide that occurred in Pickens County.
The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigators were able to identify and locate a suspect vehicle in Shelby County, Alabama.
Investigators obtained Capital Murder warrants for five individuals, including 2 juveniles.
Curtis Peebles, Jr. of Aliceville, Gregory Jones, Jr. of Livingston, Kenneth Duncan, Jr. of Aliceville, and two juveniles were taken into custody and booked into the Pickens County Jail.