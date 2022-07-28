Multiple bomb threats made at colleges and universities in Mississippi

MSU/ICC (WCBI) – A number of bomb threats are made at colleges and universities in Mississippi Thursday.

This is the scene near Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Bost Extension Center on the Mississippi State campus Thursday.

A Maroon Alert was sent out at about 12:30 this afternoon.

Buildings were evacuated while university K9s searched the area.

A bomb threat was also made at ICC’s Tupelo campus.

According to ICC President Doctor Jay Allen, the call was specific to the ICC Tupelo Campus, but for a building that doesn’t exist at that location.

The campus was evacuated to insure the safety of the students, faculty, and staff, and Tupelo and ICC Police carried out a sweep of the campus.

The threats turned out to be bogus, along with several others called in at institutions in south Mississippi.