Multiple charges filed against Lowndes County woman after school bus crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Lowndes County School District buses were involved in afternoon accidents Tuesday. One of those resulted in a woman being booked into the Lowndes

County Jail.

Around 3:30 PM a Honda collided with the rear of a bus on Jess Lyons Road. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says there were 3-5 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

The driver of the car reportedly left the scene. She was identified as Ashley Marie Waddell. She was arrested a short time later on Spruill Road in Caledonia.

Waddell is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving Under the Influence-Refusal, Resisting Arrest, and No Insurance. She also had a child with her at the time of her arrest. It is not known if the child was in the car at the time of the accident.

Her bond was set at just over $1,500.00.

A second accident occurred at close to the same time. This one was on Highway 69 South.

According to deputies, a bus and a car sideswiped each other while traveling in opposite directions.

There were about 30 students on that bus. It suffered minor damage, but there were no injuries reported.