Multiple city developments underway in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Commercial and residential development continues at a swift pace in Lee County’s fastest-growing city.

There are six condos, an apartment complex, and new offices for a State Farm Insurance Agency under construction in the city of Saltillo.

Saltillo is also building a new, $1.9 million fire station that will be centrally located.

Mayor Copey Grantham, recently elected to a second term, said there are several key reasons driving Saltillo’s economic development.

“So what really has helped us in the city of Saltillo is having the lowest taxes in the region, the lowest crime rate in the region, and having a great public school system in the city of Saltillo,” said Grantham.

And the Amazon “last mile” facility will open later this year in Saltillo’s Turner Industrial Park.

