Multiple Columbus businesses host Easter events for youth

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Easter weekend was filled with celebrations from communities around the world.

Organizations and churches in Columbus found many ways to support the holiday with fun events for the youth.

When the holiday Easter makes its way on the yearly calendar, families celebrate how they know best.

“It’s a great time of the year when everyone seems to enjoy,” Salem Gibson said. “The weather is perfect, and Easter just brings families together. So we feel like a family among companies, and it’s just really good to see people come out and have a good time.”

Columbus hosted multiple events for the holiday for the youth.

One in particular was a partnership from the Legacy Real Estate Group and Core Fitness.

“With Legacy, we put people in homes and we get to see those smiles from adults all the time, but to see the joy on these kids’ faces to be out here having fun that’s free for their parents,” Kaleena Richardson said. “They get food, get to see the Easter Bunny, and there are 5,000 eggs out here that they get to hunt.”

The inaugural Easter Egg Hunt offered many other games where kids could win prizes.

Parents said they are delighted to bring their families to the event so they can celebrate the holiday.

“It warms my heart to see my kids smiling, enjoying themselves,” Ti Johnson said. “It’s a great time for families to get together and celebrate, you know, the birth of Christ. We’ve been having a good time, and I appreciate this event.”

“Amazing, we get to celebrate Jesus, resurrecting and dying for our sins,” Emir Johnson said. “Now, we are out here with the community, having a great time showing love and affection to everyone.”

Event coordinators said they appreciate all the support shown by the community.

“We want to make an impact in the community,” Gibson said. “We want to do things that are great for Columbus and this is a partnership for the Legacy Real Estate and CORE so we can do things for the kids, see joy and hopefully get some Easter Bunny pictures.”

The English Heritage reports that Easter Egg hunts comes from Germany and started in the late 16th Century.

