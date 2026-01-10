Multiple dead in Clay County mass shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — Clay County is reeling from a deadly attack. Multiple people have been shot as the Clay County Sheriff’s Department undertakes a mass shooting death investigation.

Details are still limited but Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed through a Facebook post that there are multiple people that are dead following the deadly incidents that took place. Scott writes the suspect has been caught and no longer poses a threat to the community.

“Unfortunately, tonight we have dealt with tragedy in our community. Multiple innocent lives lost due to violence. We do have the individual in custody and no longer poses a threat to our community,” Scott writes. “I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers. Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible.”

A press conference has been planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, where Scott will update more on what has taken place in Clay County.

More information on this incident will be released later today when it becomes available.