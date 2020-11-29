Multiple people are injured after mass shooting in Grenada

Multiple sources tell WCBI that Grenada police were called to SMS Biker Club about 1:30 A.M. Sunday morning about the shooting.

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- Nearly a dozen people are reportedly injured after a shooting at a Grenada night club.

Multiple sources tell WCBI that Grenada police were called to SMS Biker Club about 1:30 A.M. Sunday morning about the shooting.

The Grenada Star reports 11 people were injured in the gunfire.

No fatalities have been reported.

The injured were sent to hospitals in Grenada, Winona, Greenwood, and Jackson.

WCBI has reached out to the Grenada Police Department for comment but no one was available to release information on the record today.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.