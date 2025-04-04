Multiple people facing charges after a stabbing in Louisville Co.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Multiple people are facing charges, as Louisville police continue to investigate a deadly stabbing.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said officers were called about a fight on Thursday evening, April 3, on Pineywood Drive.

25-year-old Breana Davis, of Louisville, was stabbed in the neck. She died at the scene.

Several people were taken into custody during the investigation.

Detectives are reviewing video evidence near the scene and of the incident.

The stabbing and the brawl remain under investigation.

No names or official charges have been released.

If you have any information, please call Louisville police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

