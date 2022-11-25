Multiple rain chances ahead in week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs edge closer to the 70s throughout the week as multiple rain chances take shape.

FRIDAY: Afternoon temperatures hit the upper 60s as heavy cloud cover remains in the area. A few showers are possible in the morning before skies dry out in the afternoon. Lows bottom out around 50 overnight.

WEEKEND: Highs take a slight drop into the mid to low 60s, thanks in part to a chance for storms Saturday. The latest time puts storms through the area in the evening to overnight hours Saturday. Lows start in the low 50s before decreasing into the mid 40s overnight Sunday.