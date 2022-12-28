Multiple rain chances enter scene as temperatures warm

THURSDAY: Despite the increased chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday, afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to low 60s. Overnight temperatures hover in the low 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Afternoon temperatures will slowly climb into the 70s by next Tuesday. Lows will likewise climb into the 60s by overnight Monday next week. Several more rain chances for showers and storms prevail into the weekend and next week, including one Tuesday which will work it’s way off the back of a cold front. Some potential for severe weather after New Years means we will be watching the storm chances next week closely.