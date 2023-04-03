Multiple rain chances over the next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Two chances for severe weather early in the week taper off into several more mundane rain chances later.

MONDAY: Highs top out around 80. Scattered storms from overnight Sunday will taper off during the morning hours. A few strong storms are possible. Partly cloudy skies should arrive afterwards. Lows bottom out in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Our second severe weather chance of the week will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s while lows hit the upper 60s. The severe weather threat to this point looks rather limited, and other than a few stronger storms in our far northwestern counties most of us should remain well clear of the threat.