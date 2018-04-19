Multiple shots fired, arrest made in Nettleton

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County teen is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and Shooting into a Vehicle after a Wednesday night shooting.

Monroe County deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home on Highway 6 in Nettleton around 10pm.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Jadon Strickland, 17, is accused of shooting several rounds into a vehicle as it was driving past his home.

The sheriff says the vehicle wrecked down the road from the home where Strickland lives with his father.

As the four passengers were getting out of the vehicle, Strickland reportedly started shooting at them again, but this time with an assault rifle instead of a 9mm pistol that was used to fire shots as the vehicle passed.

Cantrell says one man was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital in Tupelo.

He says the victim is Ynettie Brunson and believes he is around 40 years old and thinks he is going to be fine.

Cantrell says everyone involved had been together all day and had been arguing about a domestic problem.

We will have more details tonight on WCBI news.