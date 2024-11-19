Multiple shots fired at a school bus in Columbus

Multiple shots fired at a Municipal School District bus in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Children on their way home from school are safe. But it could have been deadly.

Shots were fired at a Columbus Municipal School District bus on the afternoon of November 18, on MLK Drive near Alfalfa Street.

It happened just after 3:00, as bus drivers were running their after school routes.

No students were injured. But a bullet hit the right tire of the bus. The driver managed to stop the bus without crashing. There were 10 children on the bus at the time.

One person was injured, believed to be shot in the lower area of the body.

Witnesses told WCBI they heard multiple rounds fired.

Investigators are searching for Martez Meeks and a dark colored Dodge Charger.

Columbus Police have a heavy law enforcement presence near MLK and Barley. That’s about a block from where the bus stopped.

Police believe one vehicle pulled into a driveway off of MLK. Gunfire was exchanged between the people in the car and the people at the house.

Witnesses on the scene tell WCBI they believe the bus came along at the wrong time and was not the intended target.

Columbus Municipal School District Police along with the Columbus Police and some city leaders were on the scene.

The suspect in the shooting is expected to be charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault. Additional charges could include shooting into a vehicle.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.