Multiple Construction Projects Underway at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you drive on Mississippi State’s campus, you can’t help but notice all of the new projects that are underway.

One of those projects includes a brand new apartment complex for students.

The $67 million complex includes 656 beds and comes fully furnished.

Students are expected to move into in the new apartments in time for the new school year.

MSU is also nearing completion on facilities for the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, as well as the Department of Poultry Science.

The connected projects are located at the intersection of Blackjack Road and Stone Boulevard.

School leaders said the new facilities will hep MSU meet its growing demand for academic research and student living.

For a full list of construction projects happening at MSU visit https://www.msstate.edu/newsroom/article/2019/08/msu-campus-construction-projects-underway-enhance-academics-research/ for more information.