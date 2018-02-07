Murder Conviction Overturned On Technicality

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman has her murder conviction overturned on a technicality.

Verina Childs was serving a life sentence for shooting and killing her husband Douglas in 2009 when the two were on a hunting trip.

Circuit Court Judge Lee Howard has overturned the conviction based on a Mississippi Court of Appeals ruling in a separate case.

The unrelated case was thrown out because venue was not included in the jury instructions, even at the request of the defense.

Venue or location was also not included in the jury instructions in Childs’ case.

But District Attorney Scott Colom tells WCBI News he will appeal the motion to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Colom says Childs’ defense did not request location or venue as part of jury instructions.

Douglas Childs’ body was found shortly after 7 a.m. the day he died about 30 feet inside a wooded area off Hawkins Road in western Oktibbeha County.

His wife claims she left the hunting trip early and went home sick.

Even with her conviction overturned, Childs must receive and post bond to be released prior to a new trial.