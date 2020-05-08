“Murder hornet” spotted in the United States

For the first time ever, the Asian giant hornet, popularly known as the “murder hornet,” has been spotted in the United States. In December 2019, the Washington State Department of Agriculture verified two reports of the dangerous insect near Blaine, just south of the border with Canada.

Since December, pest control and government agencies have received unconfirmed reports of sightings as far south as Portland, Oregon. Experts say these hornets are not a threat to humans, but could pose a danger to the already struggling U.S. bee population.