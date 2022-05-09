Murder indictment for man accused of killing his wife

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of killing his wife is indicted for murder.

A Lowndes County grand jury recently returned the indictment against Wayne Frasier.

He was arrested shortly after the December 2021 shooting.

55-year-old Natalie Ryan-Fraser was visiting her husband, Wayne Frasier, at his Caledonia apartment at the time of the shooting.

Deputies took Wayne Frasier into custody at the scene on Cedar Street.

A 9mm handgun was also recovered.

Wayne Fraser had a job in the area and lived in Lowndes County part-time.

Natalie Ryan-Fraser was a professor at Angelo State University.

No trial date has been set.