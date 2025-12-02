Murder plea nets Herrington 40 year prison sentence

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Sheldon Timothy Herrington will spend the next 40 years in prison for the murder of former Ole Miss student, Jimmy “Jay” Lee.

Judge Kelly Luther sentenced Herrington to 40 years for Second-Degree Murder and 10 for Tampering with Evidence.

He suspended 10 years of the Murder sentence, but ordered the two terms to be served consecutively.

He must also serve 10 years post-release supervision.

Herrington pleaded guilty Monday to Second-Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence in the 2022 death of Lee.

He was scheduled to go to trial this week.

A trial last year ended in a mistrial, but earlier this year, Lee’s remains were found, and Herrington was re-indicted.

Family, friends, and supporters of Jay Lee were present at the sentencing.

