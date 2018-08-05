A Murder Suspect Dies Behind Bars

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder suspect dies in the Chickasaw County Jail over the weekend.

Sheriff James says 68-year old Fred Stevens was found dead in his cell bed at 3 o’clock Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

Stevens was behind bars after a murder-attempted suicide happened back in April.

He was charged with killing his wife, Childa Stevens, at their home off of Highway 41 in Okolona.

The sheriff believes Stevens died from natural causes.

Stevens body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

The case is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.