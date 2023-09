Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pickens County

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A murder suspect in West Alabama is now in custody.

Markevion Rice was charged with murder in the shooting of Kenny Ray Brown Junior.

Aliceville police were called to Tilley Hamlett, just off Highway 14, late Saturday night.

Officers found Brown dead at the scene.

Rice is in the Pickens County Jail with a $2 million bond.

