Murder suspect, on the run for months, arrested in West Point Monday

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an April shooting death in Tupelo was captured in West Point.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Nijel Hall Monday in West Point.

Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting on April 8 of this year in Tupelo.

On April 8, Police were called to a shooting on Hodges Drive in Tupelo.

There, they found Raybric Mims dead from gunshot wounds.

Soon after that, they identified Hall as a suspect.

Nijel Hall is charged with Capital Murder.

He is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

