Murder suspect taken into custody in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder suspect is behind bars in Prentiss County Sunday.
Just before 6 o’clock Friday afternoon, officers received an emergency call from the Altitude Community.
Deputies were on scene within minutes.
Once on site, they found the body of a 21-year-old male victim.
During their investigation, deputies were able to identify a suspect and recover the weapon used in the shooting.
Officers believe the suspect left the scene in a Silver Chevrolet Impala and threw the murder weapon out of the window on a county road.
The suspect allegedly left Prentiss County and rented a motel room in Tupelo.
Investigators traveled to Tupelo and with the help of Tupelo PD and SWAT, they obtained a search warrant for the motel room and were able to take the 18-year-old suspect into custody.
The suspect has been transported back to Prentiss County.
The incident remains under investigation.