Murder trial begins for a man in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The fate of an Oktibbeha County man could be in the hands of a jury as early as this afternoon.

The murder trial for Marco Brown began this week in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

Brown is accused of killing his wife Imia at their Teagarden Lane home in April of 2023.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to the home for an unresponsive person.

That was where they found Imia Brown, who was already dead.

Marco Brown was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with First-Degree Murder.

Judge Michelle Easterling is presiding over the trial.

